MURCIA breaks Covid record with 1,279 new infections as cases continue to surge

The Region of Murcia has broken a grim new record on Thursday, January 7 as the Ministry of Health revealed that 1,279 new Covid infections were reported, the highest number in a 24 hour period so far. Previously, Tuesday, January 5 held the record, with 1,107 new cases, so the infections are continuing to climb.

-- Advertisement --



The worst areas recorded for new coronavirus cases on Thursday were Murcia, with 386 infections, and Cartagena with 204.

In addition, there has been a clear increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus, as an additional 24 patients were recorded in the 24-hour period; however, only one of these was admitted to ICU. Furthermore, 5 more Covid-related deaths were also reported on Thursday.

The grim news comes after the Murcia region extended its restrictions on January 7. The president of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, imposed border restrictions on 33 municipalities and extended the night-time curfew by one hour, to 10pm.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murcia Breaks Covid Record With 1,279 New Infections”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.