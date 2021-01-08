MORENO hints at further restrictions for Spain’s Andalucía in a tweet on the eve of the deciding meeting

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said in a Twitter post on Thursday, January 7, that the government would take action to “contain the effects of the third wave.” His comments come as the local government prepares to meet on Friday, January 8, to determine what, if any, further restrictive measures need to be put in place following the Christmas period.

The Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre has already said that the Andalucían government could “possibly” impose tougher measures at the meeting of the Advisory Committee on High Impact Public Health Alerts, although he does not see schools being impacted at the moment. Moreno added that restrictions would be tightened “if the technical teams and experts so propose.”

Posting a picture of the “worrying” Covid infection rates in Andalucía, the Andalucían president tweeted:

“Andalucía will continue to act to contain the effects of the third wave. The decision that we are going to make will be endorsed by Public Health and experts, and will seek to ensure the protection of Andalucíans while facilitating economic activity as far as possible.”

#Andalucía seguirá actuando para contener los efectos de la tercera ola. La decisión que vamos a tomar estará avalada por Salud Pública y los expertos, y buscará velar por la protección de los andaluces a la vez que facilitamos la actividad económica hasta donde sea posible. pic.twitter.com/ATxt6yEE3d

— Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 7, 2021

