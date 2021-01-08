MAYOR Of Malaga In Preventative Covid Quarantine after contact with a Covid positive person



Francisco de la Torre, the Mayor of Malaga, is currently in preventative isolation at his home, after being in contact with a person later found to be Covid-positive, but he has taken to Twitter to assure everybody that he is fine, and will continue working from home for the next few days.

ABC has already been notified by municipal sources in Malaga as to the mayor’s well-being, confirming that the 78-year-old politician has had a PCR test but had not received the results back yet, though he is feeling good and not displaying any symptoms of the virus.

