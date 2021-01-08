LORRY Drivers Leaving The UK Since Brexit Fined More Than £32,000 so far

Kent Police have said that since Brexit came into force on January 1st, up until Wednesday morning, January 6, they have handed out 113 fines totalling £32,100, relating to issues with the necessary Kent Access Permit (KAP), and Operation Brock.

The KAP is the new document that drivers must present, that lasts just 24 hours, and must be renewed each time an HGV leaves the United Kingdom, designed to ensure all drivers have the right documents for EU import controls, plus the mandatory negative Covid-19 test, taken within 72 hours of exiting the UK for France.

Of the 113 fines, 84 were for vehicles trying to enter the county without the KAP, and others were for taking a shortcut along the A20, trying to jump the traffic queue, or general traffic violations.

Claire Nix, the Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police, said, “Whilst it is still very early days, it is encouraging to note that a high percentage of lorry drivers are coming into Kent with a negative Covid-19 test result, which is currently required to travel to France and a Kent Access Permit”.

She continued, “Although the volume of freight leaving the UK is typically low at this time of year, the total number of fines issued is still a small percentage of the freight movements that have already been carried out”.

