LARGEST seizure of synthetic drugs in Spanish history as narco headquarters in Barcelona is busted

The National Police and Guardia Civil have concluded a year-long operation by seizing the largest amount of synthetic drugs in Spanish history in Barcelona on Friday, January 8. Officials arrested eight individuals, including the head drug lord, of different nationalities including Spanish, Dutch, Romanians, Colombians and Italians. The operation dismantled two sophisticated laboratories in Barcelona – one was used for storage and the other for manufacturing the drugs.

In total, police seized 827,000 MDMA pills, 76 kilos of amphetamine sulphate, 39.5 kilos of glass, 217 litres of liquid amphetamine, 310 kilos of hashish, 89 kilos of marijuana, 2,000 hits of LSD and 1.65 kilos of pink cocaine. In a statement, police said that, had the liquid amphetamine been used as planned, it would have resulted in around 738 kilos of speed.

The seizure represents the second largest ecstasy haul in Europe in the past twenty years, and most of the drugs are believed to have been headed to the Spanish market; however, the narcos also had close ties with the UK and Holland.

🚩Golpe al #narcotráfico con la mayor aprehensión de drogas sintéticas en la historia de #España. 11 detenidos.#Barcelona

➡️Intervenido⤵️

827.000 pastillas de MDMA

76 kilos de sulfato de anfetamina; 39,5 de cristal; 1,65 de cocaína rosa

217 litros de anfetamina

2.000 dosis de LSD pic.twitter.com/XvspnzOhkj — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 8, 2021



