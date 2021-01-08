Junta de Andalucia announces new Covid-19 measures

FOLLOWING a meeting held today, Friday, January 8, with experts to analyse the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the region, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced the following measures.

The region of Andalucia remains closed to other regions unless with justified cause.

Travelling between the eight provinces of Andalucia (Malaga, Granada, Sevilla, Cordoba, Cadiz, Jaen, Almeria and Huelva) is still allowed, although this will continue to be revised.

The eight towns of the Campo de Gibraltar area remain closed to others unless with justified cause, as does the town of Añora, in Cordoba. All non-essential businesses to close in those towns.

Curfew will now be from 10pm to 6am.

Gatherings are still limited to six people.

Non-essential businesses must close at 8pm.

Restaurants and bars must close at 6pm, unless they are NOT selling alcohol, such as cafeterias, in which case they can remain open until 8pm.

The obligatory school levels (primary and secondary) and high schools/professional training colleges, academies, nurseries and infant schools, will remain open as normal.

University classes will be carried out online.

These measures will remain in place from 0.00h on January 10, to 0.00h on January 25 the Junta de Andalucia has ruled.

