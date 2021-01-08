JAMIROQUAI’S Jay Kay Says It Definitely Wasn’t Him At The US Capitol Riots bare-chested and wearing the furry horned headwear



Jamiroquai’s 51-year-old frontman, Jay Kay, took to Twitter to quash rumours that he was one of the pro-Trump ringleaders of the US Capitol riots after fans joked about his lookalike seen in the furry hat with horns, saying he “wasn’t with all those freaks”, as reported by Sky News.

-- Advertisement --



Jay Kay, the singer with his chart-topping London-based band, Jamiroquai, with their iconic acid-jazz/funk sound, and a No1 UK chart hit with ‘Deeper Underground’, is famed for his outrageous headwear, including a furry hat, similar, but minus the horns, to the one worn by his doppelganger, the bare-chested man seen in the middle of the rioting, since identified as Jake Angeli, from Arizona.

Kay, real name Jason Luis Cheetham, took to Twitter, complete with a phoney American accent to jokingly tell his 74.3k followers, “Good morning world! Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night, but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks. Just to say yeah, happy new year to all of you, haven’t seen you for ages!”, before adding, “Loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd”.