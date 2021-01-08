It’s all in the game in Roquetas

THE 32nd Roquetas Chess Festival was more complex than usual to prepare and carry out, the town hall said afterwards.

“But it would also be remembered as having one of the highest levels and parity in the history of the festival,” said Roquetas Sports and Leisure councillor Jose Juan Rubi.

The festival was complicated by the cancellation of several important dates on the chess calendar, with further problems created by restrictions on inter-provincial travel owing to the Covid-19 situation.

It was because of this that Rubi congratulated both organisers and participants while emphasising his department’s commitment to the festival which, despite the difficulties, was more successful with each edition.

In very close-run matches, the Russian grandmaster Daniil Yuffa was proclaimed winner of the First Masters Roquetas de Mar.

The 32nd Open International was a surprise win for the young Asturian, Iyan Gonzalez, from the Club Real Oviedo who defeated the favourite, nternational master, Angel Espinoso.

Ciro Revaliente Montoya was the best-placed Almeria competitor, who won and eighth place and was named the best under-14.

