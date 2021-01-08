Hoteliers And Retailers In Malaga Up In Arms Over New Covid Restrictions

HOTELIERS and retailers in Spain’s Malaga are up in arms over the new Covid restrictions and demand more vaccines

The unions of both hoteliers and merchants in Malaga have hit out against the new coronavirus restrictions announced by the Junta de Andalucía on Friday, January 8, claiming that shortening business hours is not the answer to the surge in Covid infections, but instead demanded that the government provide more vaccinations to stem the spread of the virus.

President of the Generalitat announced the new measures, which include extending the night curfew to 10pm and closing bars and restaurants at 6pm (with the exception of cafes that don’t serve alcohol, who can stay open until 10pm). Additionally, shops will have to shut their doors at 8pm.

President of the Mahos hoteliers association, Javier Frutos, has said that owners will grudgingly abide by the new rules, but has called on the government to step in and help the failing sector, which has seen a 70 per cent drop in profits compared with this time last year.

“We ask the central government to take the reins of direct aid and the Board to speed up aid measures because we are in a very critical situation,” Frutos said.

The president of the Malaga Commerce Federation, Salvador Perez, has argued that the restrictions on bars and restaurants have a direct effect on retailers. “If you close the hotel business, people don’t go out for a walk and consumption suffers,” he said.

