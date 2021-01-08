A HOMELESS man was found dead at the entrance to an apartment building in Calatayud, Zaragoza.

-- Advertisement --



National Police believed that he died of the cold, as temperatures dropped to -6.5ºC in the early morning of January 6, the day the man was found, and his body showed no signs of violence.

The body was found at about 10.45am and was that of a man who has not been identified, but who is known to the National Police officers. He is aged between 30 and 40 years old.

An autopsy is being carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Aragon.

The Socialist party, in the opposition in the town, want to know the circumstances in which the death occurred and if this person was a user of the Calatayud Social Services or if he had requested the service of the municipal shelter. They also asked the local council to comment on the “regrettable event.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Homeless man found dead from cold”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.