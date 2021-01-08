HIGH Court rules against the mum of a five-year-old girl with brain damage and agrees with medics to turn off her life support

Devastated mum of five-year-old brain-damaged Pippa Knight has lost her battle with the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday, January 7 after Mr Justice Poole sided with medical staff and agreed that her life support can be stopped. Little Pippa has been in a vegetative state at the Evelina Children’s Hospital since January 2020 after being hit with a Flu A virus.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Justice Poole said: ‘Ms Parfitt has fought as hard for Pippa as any parent could.

‘Responsibility for the decisions in this case lies with the court, not with her. My conclusion is that continued mechanical ventilation is contrary to Pippa’s best interests.’

He added that he ‘cannot give weight to Ms Parfitt’s view that home care would improve Pippa’s condition, because it is at odds with the unanimous view of the clinicians and medical experts’.

Representatives for Pippa’s mum, Paula Parfitt, said that they would appeal the decision and continue working on getting Pippa home. ‘I want my daughter to go home, have a tracheotomy and portable ventilation, and whatever will be, will be,’ Ms Parfitt said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “High Court Rules Against Mum To Turn Off Life Support Of Five-Year-Old”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.