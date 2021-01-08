Guardia Civil under investigation for allegedly punching detainee

A GUARDIA CIVIL officer is under investigation for allegedly punching a man who was arrested for sexually abusing his niece in Armilla, Granada.

The case is being processed in a Granada Magistrate’s Court as a minor criminal offence and the Guardia Civil station where he works is acting ex officio against the officer.

The events allegedly took place on June 1, 2020, at around 7am, at the Guardia Civil station in Armilla where the detainee was in a cell guarded by another officer. He claims that the officer under investigation entered, wearing his uniform, and punched him in the face, giving him a black eye, while saying “she’s my niece”.

According to local Spanish daily, Ideal, the man who claims to have been punched, wanted the officer to be prosecuted for torture or for a crime against moral integrity. He also complained that the officer guarding him did nothing to prevent the alleged attack, however, the court ruled that the case constituted a minor offence, not a crime, and that the other officer would not have been able to see the alleged attack.

