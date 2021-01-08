Show host Graham Norton, aged 57, confirmed today during an interview with Sirius XM radio station in New York that Eurovision 2021 will go ahead as planned, on May 22, in Rotterdam, Holland, as the show bosses refused to let the pandemic disrupt their plans.

-- Advertisement --



Norton, who has been the host of Eurovision since Terry Wogan retired in 2009, said, “There’s definitely going to be a Eurovision this year, the competition element is going to happen. I think they’re ready for any eventuality. If some countries can’t travel, they can Zoom in a performance. I doubt we’ll be in a stadium full of 20,000 people”.

Graham explained how the Dutch city was supposed to have hosted the competition last year, but it was canceled due to the pandemic, and instead, the producers screened highlights and clips from previous years, which Norton admitted to Sirius XM, had him in floods of tears

Eurovision organisers are apparently preparing four scenarios about how the contest will go ahead, and they are due to make a decision next month as to which one to use.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Graham Norton Confirms Eurovision 2021 Will Go Ahead”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.