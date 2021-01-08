Gifts for receipts in Adra

ADRA town hall is now distributing gifts in the “Prizes for your Christmas purchases” campaign to promote the modernised municipal market.

All purchases of €10 or more were in the running for gifts, and Commerce councillor Elisa Fernandez was present as the first were handed over.

The initiative had been very well-received, she said, as customers presented their receipts for a shopping bag with the market logo for purchases of more than €10 but under €20 or a cool bag for those of over €20.

