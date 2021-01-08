EMERGENCY landing at Dublin airport as passenger is rushed to hospital

An emergency was declared aboard a Delta Airlines flight travelling from Amsterdam to Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon, January 7, after a passenger became seriously ill. The traveller was immediately rushed to Beaumont Hospital after the flight was diverted to Dublin airport.

-- Advertisement --



The aircraft has just passed over the west coast of Ireland when the pilot turned around and headed back to Dublin airport at around 4pm. The flight resumed its journey to Minneapolis shortly after 6pm that evening.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: “The aircraft landed at 16:09. The passenger in question was taken to Beaumont Hospital and the flight departed again at 18:14.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.