Fire and Rescue crews worked tirelessly to carry out a dramatic rescue in Estepona tonight, Friday, January 8.

A man had been trapped in his car at the bridge under the Parque Antenna area due to flooding from the nearby River Guadalmansa.

-- Advertisement --



A moving arm and ladder device attached to the fire truck was edged over the bridge, above the man below, and effected his rescue with special lifting equipment accompanied by one of the rescue crew.

All services were attending as this dramatic escape unfolded before their eyes.

Civil Protection Local Police Fire Rescue Teams and others were all on hand to recover the man from the flooded river and rapidly flooding car.

The man was hoisted to safety in tandem with a rescue crew member. He was found to be suffering from the effects of cold and shock.

A record-breaking 200 litres per square metre in the area caused the flooding of the river, and emergency services warned residents in Estepona, Benahavis and surrounding areas to be aware of water levels and report serious flooding immediately.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dramatic rescue in Estepona ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.