'Counterfeit drugs' Are Being Tested in Connection with Three Deaths in Oldham

‘COUNTERFEIT DRUGS’ are being tested by Police in connection with the death of three friends at a house in Oldham.

Three friends were found at Oldham Road, Failsworth, Oldham, on December 28 after a neighbour became concerned. James Acton, aged 41, Zoe Hamilton aged 28 and Andrew Smith, aged 39, were found unresponsive and it is possible that ‘counterfeit drugs’ could have caused the deaths.

The inquest heard that James had been staying with Zoe after having been released from custody on Christmas eve. The pair had come to know Andrew while he was homeless and had asked him to stay at the house over Christmas.

Paul Lever, Senior police coroners’ officer told the hearing “Greater Manchester Police were called to the scene and were able to rule out any suspicious circumstances,

“There was a quantity of tablets seized from the bedroom.

“They were from an unknown source and could have led to the deaths.”

The diazepam tablets are thought to be ‘counterfeit’ and have been set to be tested, but this could take four to six weeks. The inquest has been adjourned, with a pre-inquest review to be held on April 5.

