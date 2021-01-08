Collaboration from a Valencia City Freemasons’ lodge

THE Germanies No 8 Freemasons’ lodge in Valencia City collaborated, as in 2019, with the Tree of Desires project.

This is an initiative by the Ca La Mare charity, presided by Giovanna Rodríguez Tirado which operates mainly in the Catarroja and Albal areas, supporting children from disadvantaged families.

The lodge’s collaboration consisted of accompanying the charity’s representatives to buy toys and other items, always taking into account the children’s letters to the Three Kings.

