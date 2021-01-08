SEVERAL CARS were swallowed though no injuries were reported as an enormous sinkhole opened outside an Italian hospital in the southern city of Naples.

-- Advertisement --



The 20 metre deep and 2000 square metre sinkhole opened in the early hours of Friday morning (January 8th) outside the Ospedale del Mare in Naples, Italy.

Fortunately, the car park was devoid of people at the time though several vehicles were swallowed by the enormous sinkhole. Although the hospital’s operations were unaffected by the freak incident, an electricity cut forced a nearby residence for recovering Covid-19 patients to close temporarily.

Naples local media quoted the city’s regional governor who claimed that the Covid-19 residence would reopen as soon as electricity and water services were restored. Backup systems allowed care to continue in the hospital, which also experienced power cuts.

A local firefighter told Italian broadcaster Sky TG TV that the sinkhole was possibly caused by an infiltration of water to the city’s underground due to heavy rain in recent days. The hospital’s medical staff were reportedly extremely relieved that their work was not interrupted, as Italy’s health system continues to battle the country’s third wave of coronavirus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cars Swallowed by Enormous Sinkhole Outside Italian Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.