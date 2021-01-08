BRITS abroad race to get home ahead of mandatory Covid testing with thousands fearing they will be left stranded

Airlines are already seeing a massive scramble as 100,000 Brits are in a panic to book flights and ferries home before mandatory Covid-19 testing is implemented in a few days. But the travel industry has already raised concerns that some people will be left stranded if they are staying in an area that doesn’t provide Covid testing, such as Barbados; one UK tourist told the Times there was “zero chance” he would be able to have a test before his flight home.

Grant Shapps, the UK Transport Secretary, announced on January 8 that from next week, all international arrivals into England, both national and foreign citizens, must present a negative Covid test taken less than 72 hours before boarding their plane, boat or train, or face an on-the-spot fine of £500.

The Secretary hasn’t given an exact date for the implementation of the rules yet, as he said he wants to give holidaymakers ample opportunity to make arrangements for testing before returning home.

However, travel consultant Paul Charles questioned the practicality of the new rules, wondering what would happen if test results were delayed.

‘How I wonder is the government’s plan for everyone departing from overseas to take a test ever going to work?’ he tweeted.

