Major Incidents Declared Across London’s Hospitals As Sadiq Khan Warns Of ‘Critical’ Covid Threat.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan made the emergency declaration to fast-track national help for the NHS, which he said was “on the cusp of being overwhelmed” and running out of beds. The virus is “out of control” in the capital, he said, and Londoners are under orders to obey the lockdown and not mix over the weekend.
As of Friday, January 8, there are 7,000 Covid patients in London hospitals which is almost 2,000 more than the first peak last April. Almost 1,000 are on in critical care wards on ventilators.
