Boeing Fined $2.5 Billion for Fraud Linked to Deadly 2019 Crashes

THE US JUSTICE Department has fined aircraft maker Boeing $2.5 billion for fraud and conspiracy linked to two deadly 2019 crashes that killed 346 passengers.

Boeing will be forced to pay the enormous fine after the US Justice Department ruled that the plane company had committed fraud and conspiracy in connection to its 757 Max Aircraft which crashed twice in 2019, killing 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

David Burns, the case’s acting prosecuting attorney, said that Boeing had selected “the path of profit over candor by concealing material information” in relation to safety issues on the Max aircraft. He also said the company had staged “an effort to cover up their deception” against American air travel authorities.

Boeing admitted that two of their technical pilots lied to regulators about the safety measures of the Max aircraft, which was grounded globally in 2019 after two deadly crashes. In both cases, the planes nosedived shortly after takeoff when pilots were unable to regain control of their aircraft.

The company’s “culture of concealment” was exposed in a March 2020 congressional hearing in Washington, with senator Max Blumenthal describing the Max planes as “flying coffins”.

