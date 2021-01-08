BIRD flu continues to spread throughout France while the cases near the Spanish border double

The Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed that the bird flu outbreak in France is continuing to worsen with 119 outbreaks of the disease in poultry farms in the Landes area, close to Spain, registered on Thursday, January 7. The Ministry confirmed in a statement that while “the situation seems to have stabilised” in the rest of the country, the land border with Spain in the southwest of the country remains by far the worst affected.

-- Advertisement --



Officials in France have already ordered the preventative culling of some 350,000 birds, with the safety zone extended from 3 kilometres to 5. The H5N8 avian disease, which is transmitted by wild migratory birds and is not dangerous for humans, has spread incredibly quickly in France, with the first outbreak only reported on December 8.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bird Flu Cases In France Double Near Spanish Border”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.