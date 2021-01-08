BENIDORM hotels offer accommodation to health care workers as Covid-19 infections in the area continue to rise

The Benidorm City Council and the Hosbec hotel association launched a joint initiative on Thursday, January 7, whereby accommodation is made available to health professionals in the area in the mostly deserted tourist lodgings. This measure was also put into practice during the first wave of the coronavirus and allowed 34 health professionals to be accommodated for 45 days.

The initiative aims to ensure that health workers providing services in the Marina Baixa regional hospital, Benidorm Clinic, IMED Levante and the city’s health centres can access “a safe, comfortable accommodation alternative and away from risks”.

