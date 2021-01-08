ARRIVALS Into England MUST Show A Negative Covid Test Before Entry starting from next week



Grant Shapps, the UK Transport Secretary, as reported by Sky News, has announced that from next week, all international arrivals into England, both national and foreign citizens, must present a negative Covid test taken less than 72 hours before boarding their plane, boat or train, or face an on-the-spot fine of £500, as part of a significant tightening of border controls against the spread of coronavirus. Hauliers, flight crew and children under 11 will be exempt.

Even after showing a negative test result, arrivals will still be required to quarantine for 10 days, unless they come from one of the low-risk countries on the government’s travel corridor list, and they will also have the option to reduce the quarantine period to as little as five days, by paying for another test, on or after the fifth full day since the start of their travel to England.

The new rules only apply to England, but ministers are said to be speaking with the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, and Wales, to try and come to a mutual agreement for similar rules to operate there as well, with the Scottish government already agreeing to use the same plan, whilst rules will not apply yet to arrivals from Ireland, though they are expected to formulate a similar plan this week.

Ministers have long faced calls to strengthen border measures with pre-arrival testing, which is already in place in many countries around the world.

