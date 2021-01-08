An outbreak of Kennel Cough in Canada is Behind ‘CANINE CORONAVIRUS’ Say Veterinarians. A new type of coronavirus has caused an outbreak of kennel cough among dogs in Canada, according to the country’s vets. The virus, however, is entirely different from Covid-19 which has been plaguing the globe for over a year.

A new “canine coronavirus” has been determined to be the culprit behind the outbreak, the national medical director for VCA Animal Hospitals, Danny Joffe, said. The outbreak has already affected Calgary and Edmonton, with multiple new cases reported daily. Urban coyotes, roaming the same parks as pet dogs are believed to have contributed to the outbreak, according to Joffe.

Kennel cough is a generic term for upper respiratory infections affecting dogs, that can be caused by various pathogens, both viral and bacterial. The disease group bears its name due its ability to rapidly spread among dogs kept in close quarters in kennels or animal shelters.

While affecting dogs, the new coronavirus appears to be not transmittable to humans. The disease has nothing to do with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, apart from the virus having a similar shape, Joffe stressed. “Now, it’s totally different than COVID-19. They’re both coronaviruses, but this can’t go to people, it’s a respiratory infection in dogs,” the veterinarian said,