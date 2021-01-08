Amsterdam Mayor Wants To Ban Tourists From Cannabis ‘Coffee Shops’.
Amsterdam’s ecologist mayor Femke Halsema on Friday proposed banning tourists from the Dutch city’s famous cannabis “coffee shops”. A large part of the rising number of tourists visiting Amsterdam every year were coming merely to consume the drug and such “cannabis tourists” had become a nuisance, Halsema told NOS public television.
“Amsterdam is an international city and we wish to attract tourists, but we would like them to come for its richness, its beauty and its cultural institutions,” she said. Cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands, but the possession of fewer than five grammes (0.18 ounces) of the substance was decriminalised in 1976 under a so-called “tolerance” policy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amsterdam Mayor Wants To Ban Tourists From Cannabis ‘Coffee Shops’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.