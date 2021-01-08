“AMMO” stash found in Malaga

An amount of ammunition and various arms related items have been found in a flat in Malaga.

National police and TEDAX agents (explosive deactivation ) discovered kilos of gunpowder and cartridge cases and various weapon accessories and spare gun parts at an address on Carretera Cadiz area of central Malaga.

The arrested man was in his 70’s and was once believed to be a reservist soldier in the 1970s and had held a licence for firearm use.

A workshop was also discovered at the premises where its believed the man detained might have repaired weapons or been an enthusiast.

However, police recorded excessive gunpowder and materials, nearly 1000 shells for ammunition in the premises and decided to arrest on ammunition charges.

The operation police named “Hunter” concluded when the man sublet the flat to another person who accidentally discovered the ammunition and informed police.

