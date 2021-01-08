Alicante’s Giant Nativity Searches For A New Home

ALICANTE’s award-winning giant nativity searches for a new home

The enormous nativity scene in Alicante, which made the Guinness Book of Records in December for being the largest nativity scene in the world, has been dismantled from its perch in the Plaze del Ayuntamiento to be safely stored in a warehouse in the Las Atalayas industrial estate until its next festive appearance. However, city officials must look for a new spot to erect the statues next Christmas.

Mayor of Fiestas, Manuel Jimenez, said that was “satisfied” by the scene, both for the “hoteliers and merchants and for the image of the city. Equally, the builder of the nativity, Jose Manuel Garcia Esquiva said he hopes that when things begin to get back to normal it will attract even bigger crowds to the city.

“It has been a very strange year. After all the misfortunes, it has been difficult. It is not enjoyed the same. Let’s see if next year people from all over Spain can come to see it”.

