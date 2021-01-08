RECENT RESEARCH has revealed that 2020 was Europe’s hottest year on record, while globally last year is tied with 2016 for warmest ever.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Insititute, an unusually warm winter and autumn across the continent led to 2020 being Europe’s hottest year since records began. Meanwhile, extreme heat in the Arctic and other soaring temperatures across the globe makes last year tied with 2016 for the hottest ever worldwide.

Scientists have warned that the global spike in temperatures is stark evidence of climate change, as Co2 emissions rise to harmful measures despite a brief respite during the pandemic’s lockdown measures.

“The extraordinary climate events of 2020 and the data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service show us that we have no time to lose,” said Matthias Petschke, the European Commission’s Director for Space. He urged signatories of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to commit to their pledges of cutting carbon emissions to net-zero by the mid-21st century.

According to the Copernicus Institute, in 2020, temperatures globally were an average of 1.25 degrees higher than in pre-industrial times. In Death Valley, California, the highest temperature ever reliably recorded broke records in August when the heat soared to a staggering 54.4C.

