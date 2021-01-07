YouTube 3 Strikes You’re Out

YouTube has decided to operate its immediate channel ban on anyone posting voter fraud in the US.

The offending channel will be given one strike and suspended for a week, should three offences, posting content not allowed, be made in a 90 day period it will mean a total ban.

Three strikes and your out!

False claims videos will no longer be allowed, and all of this after Donald Trumps Facebook account and Instagram were suspended through misuse.

The disturbing events on Capitol Hill Wednesday, January 6 have been instrumental in YOUTUBE taking this step.

Big Tech has had enough and its watching and waiting for users to put that one foot wrong.

