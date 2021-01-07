World Leaders Condemn US Capitol Chaos

WORLD LEADERS have condemned the chaotic scenes recorded at the US Capitol as Trump supporters attempted to storm the Washington government building.

Concerned government leaders around the world have urged US President Donald Trump and his supporters to concede the defeat of November’s presidential election and hand over the power of the White House peacefully.

Boris Johnson condemned what he called the “disgraceful scenes in US Congress”, saying “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power”.

Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, tweeted: “The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power.”

“The outcome of this democratic election must be respected,” said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general and former Norwegian PM, via twitter on Wednesday evening after US president-elect Joe Biden condemned “this godawful display” and warned: “The world is watching”. Four people have been confirmed dead in the disturbing scenes so far.

The French president Emmanuel Macron committed his nation’s “friendship and faith” to the US, and said “what happened today in Washington DC is not American”, while France’s foreign ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian said the violence was a “grave attack on democracy”.

“President Trump and many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what’s now taking place,” Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven said. “The democratic process of electing a president must be respected.”

