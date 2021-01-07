Woman admitted to hospital with coronavirus after vaccine

A WOMAN who works at a care home for the elderly in Burela, Lugo, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus after being vaccinated.

She received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine last week at the nursing home where she works and days later she developed the first symptoms of the disease. After undergoing the relevant tests, she tested positive for Coronavirus.

The middle-aged woman has been admitted to A Mariña Public Hospital, in Lugo , where she is recovering from the disease. T

Sources from the Xunta de Galicia have explained that it is possible that at the time of receiving the vaccine she was already infected or incubating the virus.

Another user of the care home who was vaccinated last week has also tested positive for coronavirus. In this case, it is an elderly person, who is in good health.

The Galicia Health Department has confirmed that 65 per cent of the vaccines sent by the central government in the first batch have now been administered. That is 12,000 people vaccinated in the first week in 152 social health centres.

The aim is to continue this rate of vaccination and provide the coronavirus vaccine to about 12,200 people a week.

The Xunta de Galicia has decided to reserve a third of the vaccines to guarantee the administration of the dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, in the event of a break in stock.

