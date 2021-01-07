White Bengal Tiger Born at Zoo in Nicaragua

A RARE white Bengal tiger has been born at a zoo in Managua, Nicaragua.

The cute cub is female and only days old, but was abandoned by her mother Dalila who could not feed her, as she was not able to provide any milk. The cub named Nieves (snow), is Nicaragua’s first ever white Bengal cub to be born in the country.

Fortunately, Nieves is being bottle fed by the kind wife of the zoo’s director, Marina Argüello as Nieves needs constant care and feeding every three hours.

White tigers commonly have health problems as to achieve the unique colouring they are often interbred, and are only seen in captive breeding programmes. Nieves inherits her colouring from her maternal grandfather as her mother is a yellow-and-black Bengal.

Nieves will not feel alone at the Zoo as she grows up, as a Mexican Zoo donated Osma and Halime in 2019 who share her colouring.

