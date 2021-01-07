Valencia Admits ‘Protocol Failures’ At Overcrowded Three Kings Reception

VALENCIA admits to certain ‘protocol failures’ at the vastly overcrowded Three Kings reception

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, has admitted to a series of mistakes that led to hundreds of people crowding into the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to watch the Three Kings arriving in the city. The mayor has been widely criticised for not foreseeing the social distancing issues and putting better measures in place.

According to Ribó: “We did not adequately review the protocol of the fences and the arrival of the buses. There I recognize that we were wrong” and added that “by putting the buses behind the Town Hall, the problem would have ended”.

“There was a protocol error and we intend to learn and improve,” he said.

Responding to comments by President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, on Thursday, January 7, that the parade should not have happened, Ribó said: “I agree with Puig, because there was no parade, it was a reception of the Kings and arrival in separate buses and we did comply with the rules, but there was an error, since at some point many people gathered at the fences. It was a mistake that needs to be improved”.

