Twitter Blocks Trump For 12 Hours And Warn They May Suspend His Account for violation of their rules



Twitter has announced on Wednesday, January 6, that it has blocked the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours, and have sent him a first warning that they might suspend him permanently, as reported by CNN in America, saying that he has violated their rules.

It is reported that the following message was sent to Trump by Twitter, “We have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy. This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked”.

It added, “Future violations… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account”.

Twitter had removed Trump’s post after initially prohibiting it from being retweeted or replied to and added a tag to the post, “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.” and then also removed a subsequent tweet by Trump.

Twitter, through one of its company accounts, said that if Trump removes the tweets, his account will be unlocked. Trump’s official government account on Twitter, remains active.

