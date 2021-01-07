TRUMP’S Own Cabinet Reported To Be Discussing Using The 25th To Remove Him from office by claiming he is unfit to serve



It is reported by CBS News that members of Donald Trump’s cabinet are in a discussion about whether or not to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would ultimately declare him unfit to hold the office of President of The United States.

The 25th Amendment requires the Vice President, along with a majority of members of Congress to rule that the president is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office’, or, of course, Trump could simply resign his position as president, but that is highly unlikely.

The 25th has never in US history been used against a sitting president, and would be an extraordinary move if it were to be instigated, but it involves a very complicated sequence of events to take place before it could be executed against Trump, with Margaret Brennan of Face The Nation exclaiming, “I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet!”.

Jay Timmons, head of the National Association of Manufacturers, and the former top aide to a member of the Senate leadership, used to run the National Republican Senatorial Committee years ago, and he commented in a statement, “Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy”.

Talk of the 25th came about after it was revealed by The New York Times that the acting Pentagon chief and chair of the joint chiefs of staff had spoken with the Vice President before activating The National Guard to the US Capitol, as allegedly, Trump had refused to do so, which some Democrats are calling a deliberate attempt at a coup.

