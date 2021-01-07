Toy story in Calpe

CALPE U3A responded with great enthusiasm and generosity to the seasonal Toy Drive appeal in support of needy local children.

Over 25 large bags of toys and games were handed in and a further €700 was raised from cash donations, with more to count after the cheque was written.

These were then presented to Cruz Roja Calpe’s president Francisco Baldo, who revealed that the organisation was working with three times as many families owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Calpe U3A contributions would be very welcome in making sure that no child was forgotten during the Three Kings holiday, he said.

Following the success of this very worthwhile project, the U3A committee is already planning to repeat the collection next year, with a view to making it an annual event.

Meanwhile, the JUGS Ladies Dining Group’s January lunch at Restaurant Capri has been cancelled as a result of the current restrictions.

Calpe U3A hope to hold their January meeting in the Salon Blau at the Casa de Cultura on Thursday January 21 when Carole Saunders will speak about what the future holds for everyone in Calpe during 2021.

Doors open at10am, with the meeting starting once the audience is assembled..

More information is available on www.u3acalpe,org or the Calpe U3A’s Facebook page.

