Town Requests Mass Screening to Get Ahead of COVID Infections

THE MALAGA town of Ahumada requests a mass screening to get ahead of the rapidly growing COVID-19 infections.

The Mayor of Ahumada, María Fernandez considers that the town is in a “very very delicate situation” and that they are “overwhelmed” by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. They have requested a mass screening to help get ahead of the virus.

Only days ago the town had an extremely low rate of infections, and had even recorded zero cases for some weeks. In the last week the number of cases has jumped to 40. The town wants the government to be proactive, and on January 4 made a request to Health in Malaga for a screening of the town.

