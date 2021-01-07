TikTok Star Reduces Dad to Tears with Surprise

TIKTOK star Jamie Nyland reduces his Dad to tears with surprise keys.

TikTok and YouTube star 24 year-old Jamie Nyland from Gloucestershire, astounded his Dad with an amazing surprise. The video of the surprise has gone viral and been viewed on TikTok over three million times. It shows a confused Dad Richard, as son Jamie walks into the bedroom and throws some keys at his dad.

His Dad then asks what the keys are for, while he looks confused and Jamie explains.

Jamie said, “I’ve just paid off your mortgage,”

“No you haven’t,” as Dad Richard thinks it’s a trick.

Jamie then said, “I’ve paid off your mortgage,”

“I’ve literally just rang up the bank and paid off every single penny left on your mortgage, you now own this whole house.”

The surprised Dad still doesn’t believe it and Jamie explains why and said, “You’ve worked your whole life and I’ve just paid off your whole house for you so now you can actually retire.”

Jamie had spent years saving his earnings from YouTube and Vine in order to be able to surprise his Dad with the gift of a lifetime.

