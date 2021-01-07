Three Teens Arrested in Connection to Reading Schoolboy Murder

THREE young teenagers have been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of Reading schoolboy Oliver Stephens on Sunday.

Two boys and a girl, all aged 13 or 14, will appear in Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 7th) while two other teenage boys have been released on strict bail conditions as police investigate the brutal stabbing.

Oliver “Olly” Stephens was found dead in a field in Emmer Green, Reading, on Sunday (January 3rd). His devastated parents have said that the death of their beloved 13-year old son has left an “Olly-shaped hole” in their hearts in a statement released by Thames Valley Police.

Parents laying flowers at nearby Highdown School, where Olly was a student, called the murder “utterly senseless” and said their children were “devastated” by the attack. The young victim was reportedly diagnosed with autism.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police, urged anyone with information to contact investigators and urged the public not to share any images or footage related to the tragic murder on social media.

