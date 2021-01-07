THE UK passport is MORE powerful after Brexit, but French, Spanish, and German are even Stronger



The 2021 Henley Passport Index, which conducts a survey every year to analyze which countries’ passports offer the most visa-free travels, has placed the UK in seventh position in the world, meaning that despite all the pre-Brexit worries about the freedom to travel being more limited, the new blue passport is one place up from its eighth position last year, although only 7 years ago, in 2014, the UK passport was the strongest in the world.

Brits can of course still travel to EU member states without needing a visa, and can in fact travel to a total of 185 countries worldwide, visa-free, with the UK tying in that seventh position with the USA, Switzerland, Norway, Belgium, and New Zealand, but beaten by other EU countries who have an even greater number of visa-free travel destinations available, with France on 186, Spain on 188, and Germany the highest with 189 countries.

The strongest passport in the world is the Japanese one, which allows its citizens to visit 191 destinations, without the need for a visa, whilst the weakest EU states are Cyprus with 174, and Bulgaria and Croatia with 171 countries.

At the very bottom of the list comes Afghanistan, whose citizens are only allowed visa-free travel to 26 countries.

