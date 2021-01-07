Supermodel Stella Tennant’s Family Confirms She Died By Suicide

SUPERMODEL Stella Tennant’s family confirms that she died by suicide

The former Vogue cover girl passed away suddenly on December 22 at just 50-years-old at her home in Scotland, and now her devastated family has confirmed that the model died by suicide after being unwell for some time. A statement released to the Daily Telegraph read:

‘We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died.

‘She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many.

‘Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her.

‘In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.’

A relative of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Stella made fashion history in 2012 by appearing at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games alongside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

