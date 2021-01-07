Storm Filomena Causes Chaos On Roads In Spain’s Valencia

Storm Filomena brings snow and rain, causing chaos on roads in Spain’s Valencia

Much of Spain is already feeling the effects of Storm Filomena, which State Meteorological Agency AEMET has said will batter the country with rain, wind and snowfall from early on Thursday, January 6. Eight roads in the Valencian Community have already been seriously affected by the extreme weather, according to a tweet from 112GVA.

Drivers have been warned of dangerous conditions on seven routes in Alicante – the A-7, CV-80, CV-70, CV-800 and N-340 as well as the A-3 near Requena in Valencia. Trucks and articulated lorries are being prohibited to use many of the roads until conditions improve.

The three Valencia provinces have been put under an orange weather alert as AEMET confirmed that the area could see up to 15cm of snow.

Several schools in the region have also postponed their re-opening after Christmas until next week, when the weather is expected to improve.

