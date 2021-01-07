Spain’s Carlos Sainz Suffers Navigation Issues in the Dakar

SPAIN’S Carlos Sainz suffers navigation issues in Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally.

Sainz from Madrid is fighting hard in the 2021 Dakar, but lost the stage 4 victory to Nasser Al-Attiyah in the end, after Sainz had led at the forty-third Kilometre. He suffered from a series of navigational issues in the stage.

Sainz said, “It is not easy”

“The stage went well, with many difficult places in terms of navigation. It is not easy, as we are having complications. We have had to turn around up to three times,”

Sainz won the Dakar’s first stage after making an amazing comeback.

