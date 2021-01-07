Spain Sets NEW Record For Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded

Spain sets NEW record for the lowest temperature ever recorded

It’s a week for making history in Spain as La Llanca in Gerona only had a few hours to enjoy breaking the record for the coldest day ever recorded at a frigid -34.1C. On Thursday, January 7, Vega de Liordes in the Picos de Europa National Park registered a truly astonishing -35.6C, according to the Northwest Peninsular Meteorological Association (Noromet), making it the lowest temperature since records began.

This is not the first time the municipality of Posada de Valdeon has hit the headlines; back in 2016 the region recorded the lowest temperature ever seen at the time on February 19, -32.7C.

Weather warnings have been implemented across the country for snowfall, freezing temperatures and heavy rain, with even Madrid and Barcelona on high alert for snow.

