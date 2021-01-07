Smartphones in India Give Women a Chance to be Heard

SMARTPHONES and the drastically decreasing prices of data in India give women a chance to be heard.

Around 200 million women in India are illiterate, and this has kept women quiet and isolated. Now with smartphones being available for less than $100, women are finally able to make use of technology and prevent isolation.

According to Wired, one example is Mallika who cannot read or write and is part of a nomadic tribe. She has never been to school and can only write her name, so in the past could not use a phone as she could not read the display. Smartphones have changed this, as Mallika can now protect the forest with a simple tap on a screen and send a voice message to a forest ranger. She is in constant contact with the outside world and works to conserve her tribe’s forests from illegal deforestation.

Data prices in India have fallen to 9 cents for 1GB, but it still takes 10 per cent of Mallika wages to use her phone, but the contribution that she can now to the make to the world is amazing.

