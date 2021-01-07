E-COMMERCE provider Shopify takes down merchandise stores connected to President Trump with both Trump campaign and Trump Organisation stores taken offline in response to Wednesday’s riot in Washington.

-- Advertisement --



Trump Organisation’s TrumpStore.com and Trump Campaign’s e-commerce site, which sold the popular ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hats, have been closed down and Shopify says it will close any e-commerce websites hosted by their server associated with President Trump after the riot at the Capitol building.

The announcement from the e-comm giants comes after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the controversial President is facing an indefinite suspension from both Facebook and Instagram.

A Shopify spokeswoman said President Trump violated the company’s policy, which prohibits retailers on the platform from promoting or supporting organisations or people that promote violence. “As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” the company said.

It will be interesting to see whether Twitter follows suit and indefinitely suspends Mr Trump after the social media platform initially blocked his account for 12 hours for violation of their rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shopify Takes Down Merchandise Stores Connected To President Trump”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.