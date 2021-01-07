Security Forces Prohibit Entrance to Ikea in ​​Alfafar Due to New Restrictions

SECURITY forces prohibit the entrance to the Ikea in Alfafar from outside confined towns due to the new restrictions.

The perimeter confinement imposed on the municipalities of l ‘Horta Sud (Alfafar, Benetússer, Llocnou de la Corona, Massanassa and Sedaví) will begin today, January 7 and the Guardia Civil will not allow outsiders to enter the commercial area, which houses a big Ikea store. In fact, at the moment, the Town Halls are organising with the security forces the control of their boundaries.

At yesterday’s meeting, the security forces also interpreted the decree as not including any exceptions, so today the same criteria will be applied throughout the municipality, both in the town centre and in the industrial and commercial areas: only people working there and residents in Alfafar, Benetússer, Llocnou de la Corona, Massanassa and Sedaví will be allowed to enter and leave.

The confined municipalities ask that Ikea not be excluded from the perimeter closure in force from this January 7, for 14 days.

The heads of the municipalities of these five towns have called for individual and collective responsibility to comply with the restrictions and new measures “with the aim of lowering the level of infection and facing up to the pandemic together, which is affecting our towns most violently at the moment”.

