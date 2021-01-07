Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Will Face Trial Over Sex Tape Blackmail

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema will face trial over his suspected involvement in former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena’s sex tape blackmail in 2015 and is expected to be tried for “complicity in attempted blackmail”, the Versailles prosecutors office has said.

The French striker, who denies any wrongdoing is said to have pressured his former team-mate to pay blackmailers who threatened to unveil an intimate video featuring him. Four other men are also referred in this case for attempted blackmail and one of them for breach of trust as well. Former international Djibril Cissé was removed from prosecution, in accordance with the prosecution’s requisitions made at the end of June.